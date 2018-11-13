If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The blue of an unfurled body bag has become a gut-wrenching splash of color in this apocalyptic landscape as pressure mounts to account for the hundreds of missing people after a wildfire roared through the California town of Paradise.

Coroner search teams, many accompanied by a chaplain, have fanned out across Paradise, visiting dozens of addresses that belong to people reported missing since last week's explosive blaze leveled this town of 27,000. At least 42 people were confirmed dead, making it the deadliest in state history.

The searchers use a grim calculus at each scene: No cars in the driveway is good, one car a little more ominous and multiple burned-out vehicles equals a call for extra vigilance.

When a body is found, a call goes out, yellow police tape goes up — and the blue body bag arrives. In many cases, there is almost nothing left. The long bag looks almost empty as it's carefully carried out of the ruins and placed in a black hearse.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Sometimes there are no answers.

PHOTOS: The search for California wildfire victims Alameda County Sheriff Coroner officers search for human remains at a burned residence in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers discover bone fragments inside a burned vehicle in Concow, California on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. Alameda County Sheriff Coroner officers search for human remains at a burned residence in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. A Butte County sherriff deputy searches the property of a destroyed home for a reported Camp Fire victim on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Deputy Coroner Justin Sponhaltz, of the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, recovers human remains found at a home destroyed by the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. As the Camp Fire burns nearby, a scorched car rests by gas pumps near Pulga, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Santos Alvarado, right, and his son Ricky recover a safe deposit box from their destroyed home at Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, following devastating wildfires in the area in Agoura Hills, Calif. A burned out hot tub and a fireplace are all that remains of a house in Point Dume, Malibu, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Jimmy Clements, who stayed at his home as the Camp Fire raged through Paradise, Calif., leans against his fence, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Anthropology students observe as human remains are recovered from a burned out home at the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water on a home next to a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. An American flag is draped over the charred remains of an old pickup truck entering Point Dume along the pacific coast highway in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018. A firefighter walks by the a burning home in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Cal Fire Captain Steve Millosovich carries a cage full of cats that were found in the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Smoke billows from the Camp Fire as a firefighting helicopter flies near Pulga, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. A statue remains in front of a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. A Butte County sherriff deputy stands by at a destroyed home where a deceased victim of the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Alexander Tobolsky, right, and his girl friend Dina Arias, return to his home where burned out by the fire in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 10, 2018. A firefighting DC-10 makes a fire retardant drop over a wildfire in the mountains near Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. A firefighter rests after helping to find human remains found at a burned out home at the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Donna Phillips shows a charred Route 66 sign she found among the possessions of her friend Marsha Maus, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, after wildfires tore through the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park in Agoura Hills, Calif. Santos Alvarado, right, and his son Ricky search for belongings at their destroyed home at Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, following devastating wildfires in the area in Agoura Hills, Calif. A firefighter sprays water on the remaining hot spots in an area in West Hills, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

Barbara Hall has been searching for a woman she considers her aunt, Arlene Bickel. Arlene Bickel and her husband, Paul Bickel, are in their 80s and 90s and have not been heard from since the fire. It appears they made it out of their home in a retirement community because the house is still standing and they are not home — but Hall has had no luck finding them.

"Did they make it in their car? Did they get away? Did their car go over the edge of a mountain somewhere? I just don't know," said Hall, who is 66 and making calls with her daughter's mobile phone from nearby Redding, where her daughter lives.

A coroner's search team visited the address — one of dozens they had — on Monday and found the Bickels' unit still standing. No one answered the door, and it was dark inside.

"It doesn't help my worries because they're still missing," she said.

Hall planned to come to Chico, the nearest town not in the evacuation zone, on Tuesday to be closer.

Authorities were bringing more resources in to find the dead - two mobile morgue units and dozens of additional search and rescue personnel.

Camp Fire: Scenes of the aftermath Pictured are cars that were burned by the Camp Fire Many homes have been lost in the Camp Fire Pictured is a car burned by the Camp Fire On this Veterans Day the flag still stands in Paradise, California Some the of the devastation left behind by the Camp Fire in Paradise Pictured is a downed power line next to a burned car. Pictured is what is left standing of a Safeway store in Paradise, CA. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. A power line went down near on intersection Ridgecrest Drive. A part of the powerline down on Ridgecrest Drive has sparked flames. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. The remnants of the Paradise Inn. Here is a smoldering home fire. Another burned car in Paradise, Calif. Here is a car collision in Paradise,Calif., headed out of town. Here is a car burned in Paradise, Calif. Ken's Automotive Service is burned down in Paradise, Calif. Pictured are first respondents and a downed powerline in Paradise, Calif. Here is a photo of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another view off of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another image of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.

Some relatives have received answers, but not the ones they wanted.

Mike Carlson began looking for his mother, Barbara Carlson, her sister Shirley Haley and their dog named Strawberry after learning about the wildfire Thursday night.

He and his daughter Annika drove more than 100 miles from their home in the Central Valley to the fire zone to look for them. They made numerous calls, posted flyers and sought help on social media by creating a special hashtag.

"We checked with the Red Cross, hospitals, police, filed missing person reports, and we've got nothing," Carlson said in a telephone interview Sunday as he headed to Chico to visit makeshift shelters in the area.

He said he requested a welfare check with the sheriff's department, but was deflated when told he was 400th on the request list. He also felt discouraged when he saw his mother's address on a map of the burned area, but he held out hope.

PHOTOS: Items left behind from the California wildfires Firefighters discover a Purple Heart and other medals of valor at a burned property in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A California license plate is seen partially buried in a pile of ash at a burned residence after the Camp fire tore through the region in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. - Thousands of firefighters spent a fifth day digging battle lines to contain California's worst ever wildfire as the wind-whipped flames cleaved a merciless path through the state's northern hills, leaving death and devastation in their wake. The Camp Fire -- in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains north of Sacramento -- has killed 29 people, matching the state's deadliest ever brush blaze 85 years ago. More than 200 people are still unaccounted for, according to officials. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Burned cars litter a road during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. - Thousands of firefighters spent a fifth day digging battle lines to contain California's worst ever wildfire as the wind-whipped flames cleaved a merciless path through the state's northern hills, leaving death and devastation in their wake. The Camp Fire -- in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains north of Sacramento -- has killed 29 people, matching the state's deadliest ever brush blaze 85 years ago. More than 200 people are still unaccounted for, according to officials. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers inspect a burned vehicle after discovering remains nearby in Concow, California, on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARKHILL, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A burned out car sits next gas pumps at a gas station that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 11, 2018 near Parkhill, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 25 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - A burned vehicle is seen at the remains of a residence after the Camp fire tore through the area in Paradise, California, on November 10, 2018. - Firefighters in California on November 10 battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. So far, all nine fatalities were reported in the town of Paradise, in Butte County, where more than 6,700 buildings, most of them residences, have been consumed by the late-season inferno, which is now California's most destructive fire on record. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Burnt out vehicles are seen on the side of the road in Paradise, California after the Camp fire tore through the area on November 10, 2018. - Firefighters in California on November 10 battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. So far, all nine fatalities were reported in the town of Paradise, in Butte County, where more than 6,700 buildings, most of them residences, have been consumed by the late-season inferno, which is now California's most destructive fire on record. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A burned out Jack In The Box restaurant is seen in downtown Paradise, California, after the Camp fire tore through on November 10, 2018. - Firefighters in California on November 10 battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. So far, all nine fatalities were reported in the town of Paradise, in Butte County, where more than 6,700 buildings, most of them residences, have been consumed by the late-season inferno, which is now California's most destructive fire on record. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: A statue remains in front of a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 100,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A partially melted license plate hangs on an abandoned burned-out vehicle on the side of a road in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. As many as 1000 homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area as the Camp fire tore through the region. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A gargoyle statue is seen among a property smoldering rubble in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. As many as 1000 homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area as the Camp fire tore through the region. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A patriotic wheel is seen on a burned vehicle abandoned on the side of a road in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. As many as 1000 homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area as the Camp fire tore through the region. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Abandoned burned-out cars and school bus sit on the side of a road in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. As many as 1000 homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area as the Camp fire tore through the region. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) An abandoned burned-out school bus sits on the side of a road in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. As many as 1000 homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area as the Camp fire tore through the region. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A flag blows in the wind at the burned remains of a car dealership in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. As many as 1000 homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area as the Camp fire tore through the region. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A statue is seen on a smouldering property as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) The Blackbear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Following the Camp Fire, figurines rest atop a scorched car on Pearson Road, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) TOPSHOT - A melted bumper is seen on a car parked at a burned out gas station as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A sign on Highway 191 in Paradise, Calif., warns looters to stay away after the Camp Fire destroyed the town, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP) As the Camp Fire burns nearby, a scorched gas pump rests on its cradle near Pulga, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) A scorched vehicle sits parked at a used car dealership after a wildfire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Flames consume a car dealership as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town and destroyed hundreds of structures. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

His niece was the last person to talk to his mother by phone as flames bore down on the house.

She said she wasn't leaving, because God would save her, Carlson recalled.

But on Sunday night, two deputies came to Carlson's door with the news he didn't want to hear.

A fire engine crew doing a check of homes had found two bodies at his mother's address on Heavenly Place.

___

Associated Press writers Janie Har and Daisy Nguyen contributed to this story.

© 2018 KXTV