When Desiree Borden, her husband, 17-month-old daughter and five dogs evacuated their home in Paradise, fleeing the Camp Fire, they were lucky to connect with a woman on Facebook who offered them her open rental house in Gridley.

However, with thousands of survivors now on the hunt for housing, that home has quickly been swept off the market.

"Today they just received an offer on their home above asking price," Borden said. "She has said she doesn't want to kick us out, she wants us to get into our home first, however, that is looking like to could be a six-month process."

Not wanting to tie up the sale of the home, the Bordens are now looking for another housing option. The problem? There are not many places to go. Especially for a family like theirs

"We have a 17-month-old and five dogs, two Great Danes," Borden said.

Desiree Borden is a #CampFire evacuee looking for semi-temporary housing for her family & 5 dogs (including this sweet guy who, as pictured, likes to try sitting on laps) pic.twitter.com/ZZZGchdcZZ — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 20, 2018

The Bordens -- whose home is one of the few in Paradise that survived -- are in a similar situation to so many Camp Fire evacuees. Butte County had a housing crisis before the fire, and now it's only become worse.

Jessica Morris is the Executive Director of the North Valley Property Owner's Association, which just launched CampFireHousing.org -- a website to connect people who have been displaced by the fires with short-term and long-term housing options.

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Ashley Prestesater is part of animal rescue team Cowboy 911. With the permission of owners, it is her job to break in to homes and rescue animals that were left behind. Matt Reddam said that when telling children about the fire it is best to be honest and calm as he did when telling his sons Liam and Caleb. Greg Beyelia (left) gave Wayne Williamson a ride to apply for a job, bought him a phone and took him to lunch. They also found out they were neighbors before the fire. Leah Parker is part of Cowboy 911 and saves animals. “We're on the sixth day, we don't have much time," Leah said. "A lot of hungry animals. A lot of animals out here to get to." David Doolittle, an Oroville resident, got to feed his animals for the first time in a week after being evacuated from the Camp Fire. Daniel Hansen was displaced after the Camp Fire and has been living outside the Walmart in Chico for around a week. Heather Roebuck had just give birth to newborn daughter Hallie when evacuations began at Feather River Hospital. She was separated from her husband and Hallie during the chaos. For 10 hours Bill Roth battled California's deadliest wildfire with only a garden hose and shovel, all while listening to Beethoven. The 65-year-old described it as being in hell For the past few days Reuben has been at work, spending time with people impacted by the fire. The therapy dog was with first responders when ABC10's Ananda Rochita first met him. Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

"We have 620 people offering housing options, either it be a room in their home or an available rental property," Morris explained.

So far, they have connected at least 25 Camp Fire survivors with housing. The challenge is finding options that work for families and people with pets.

The Bordens are currently living at a rental in Gridley, but have to be out in the next 30 days. Like thousands of people they’re now left searching for another available option - in a county where there aren’t many options left. #ParadiseStrong #CampFire pic.twitter.com/cfI59ztCfE — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 20, 2018

"We don't have as many being the full house especially here in the local area," Morris said. "We know many people have animals and we've asked for people to loosen those policies and allow for accommodations."

For Borden, losing her pets is her biggest fear.

"I know that’s silly to think about," she said fighting back tears. "I’m just afraid that we’re going to lose more than we have already."

If you need housing, go to CampFireHousing.org to look for open options. If you or someone you know has housing available -- a home, bedroom, RV, etc. -- you can register on the website to be connected with an evacuee. For further questions email: info@campfirehousing.org.

