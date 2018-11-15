There has been an overwhelming amount of people wanting to help and donate to the victims of the Camp Fire. With major wildfires still roaring out of control in California, several organizations and individuals are stepping forward to help those affected by the fire.

Here's how you can help:

Donate money

ABC10 and HeartThreads are partnering on California Giving, a relief effort to salute the heroes of the wildfires and shine a spotlight on those in need through Global Giving’s Fire Relief Fund. Global Giving is a well-established organization renowned for their processes around vetting charitable organizations. Their Fire Relief Fund will distribute raised funds to organizations like North Valley Community Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen and Jake's Diapers. For more information about Global Giving and the Fire Relief Fund, please click here.

AT&T and the American Red Cross are partnering to help. You can choose to donate to "California Wildfires" or other causes at, or by texting "CAWILDFIRES" to 90999.

The North Valley Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations to help fund services for victims.

The Salvation Army is also taking financial donations. There are a few ways you can donate: Go to gosalarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). You can also mail donations to:

The Salvation Army

PO Box 348000

Sacramento, CA 95834.

Make sure to specify that you want your donation to go to Camp Fire aid.

Donate clothes, food, etc.

In a tweet, the Placer County Sheriff’s office shared the numbers of resources in Chico, Oroville, Yuba City and Gridley, to help fire victims.

Here’s how you can help victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County:



The Salvation Army in Chico (530) 342-2192

Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley (530) 846-3626

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (530) 674-1280

Church of the Nazarene (FULL) in Oroville (530) 533-7464 pic.twitter.com/adgpz0ki25 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 9, 2018

These shelters at the fairgrounds and the Salvation Army in Chico are primarily looking for gift cards to large stores (Walmart, Target, etc.), restaurants and Visa gift cards for gas.

Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley said they were so overrun with donations and would prefer people to call next week so they can give better knowledge as to what they need.

The non-profit Baby2Baby said it was working to get items like diapers and other essentials to children affected by the fires. You can help by purchasing items off of its registry.

Baby2Baby is working to get high-need items to children affected by the ongoing Camp Fire, Hill Fire & Woolsey Fire in CA. Help us put diapers, wipes & other essentials into the hands of families who have lost everything by purchasing from our registry: https://t.co/5K3MAojnnz pic.twitter.com/yoPEofW2WD — Baby2Baby (@baby2baby) November 9, 2018

Open your home through Airbnb

If you have a home in California you're willing to list for evacuees free through Airbnb.

Nearly 300k people have been evacuated due to the fires in California.



For the #CampFire, if you have been evacuated and need free, temporary accommodations, or are able to offer housing to a neighbor in need, visit this link:https://t.co/iszSjjenKp — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 12, 2018

Contributing: Associated Press, Redding Record Searchlight, TEGNA Staff

The sights of Butte County's Camp Fire A pebble is seen at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteers cook at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteer Cathryn Flores classifies clothes at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. The Black Bear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Messages are shown on a bulletin board at The Neighborhood Church in Chico, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Numerous postings fill the message board as evacuees, family and friends search for people missing from the northern California wildfire. A sign hangs on a wall at the Paradise Elementary School destroyed by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A fire truck stands by as the Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Cal Fire Captain Steve Millosovich carries a cage full of cats that were found in the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Firefighters hold a morning meeting as they continue to battle the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 100,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A rescued donkey stands tied to a road sign on the side of the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: California Governor Jerry Brown (L) tours a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) California Governor Jerry Brown and FEMA Adminstrator Brock Long and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke tour a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Rescue workers prepare to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Yellow caution tape marks the spot where human remains were discovered at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Firefighters let ABC10 fly our drone over the devastation left by the Camp Fire in Paradise. Power lines are seen against a smoky landscape near Pulga, California, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers discover bone fragments inside a burned vehicle in Concow, California on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A hearse drives off with multiple bodies aboard after the Camp fire tore through the area in Concow, California on November 11, 2018. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Flames from the Camp fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend, California, on November 10, 2018. - The death toll from the most destructive fire to hit California rose to 23 on November 10 as rescue workers recovered more bodies of people killed by the devastating blaze. Ten of the bodies were found in the town of Paradise while four were discovered in the Concow area, both in Butte County. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Sheriff deputies walk through a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 near Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OROVILLE, CA - NOVEMBER 11: The Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 25 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A helicopter makes a water drop in the Feather River Canyon, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Fans wear face masks in the stands during the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. An Air Quality Advisory was issued due to heavy wildfire smoke in parts of the Bay Area from the Camp Fire in Butte County. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

