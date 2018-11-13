There has been an overwhelming amount of people wanting to help and donate to the victims of the Camp Fire. With major wildfires still roaring out of control in California, several organizations and individuals are stepping forward to help those affected by the fire.
Here's how you can help:
Donate money
AT&T and the American Red Cross are partnering to help. You can choose to donate to "California Wildfires" or other causes at, or by texting "CAWILDFIRES" to 90999.
The North Valley Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations to help fund services for victims.
The Salvation Army is also taking financial donations. There are a few ways you can donate: Go to gosalarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). You can also mail donations to:
- The Salvation Army
- PO Box 348000
- Sacramento, CA 95834.
Make sure to specify that you want your donation to go to Camp Fire aid.
Donate clothes, food, etc.
In a tweet, the Placer County Sheriff’s office shared the numbers of resources in Chico, Oroville, Yuba City and Gridley, to help fire victims.
These shelters at the fairgrounds and the Salvation Army in Chico are primarily looking for gift cards to large stores (Walmart, Target, etc.), restaurants and Visa gift cards for gas.
Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley said they were so overrun with donations and would prefer people to call next week so they can give better knowledge as to what they need.
The non-profit Baby2Baby said it was working to get items like diapers and other essentials to children affected by the fires. You can help by purchasing items off of its registry.
Open your home through Airbnb
If you have a home in California you're willing to list for evacuees free through Airbnb.
