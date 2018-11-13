There has been an overwhelming amount of people wanting to help and donate to the victims of the Camp Fire. With major wildfires still roaring out of control in California, several organizations and individuals are stepping forward to help those affected by the fire.

Here's how you can help:

Donate money

AT&T and the American Red Cross are partnering to help. You can choose to donate to "California Wildfires" or other causes at, or by texting "CAWILDFIRES" to 90999.

The North Valley Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations to help fund services for victims.

The Salvation Army is also taking financial donations. There are a few ways you can donate: Go to gosalarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). You can also mail donations to:

The Salvation Army

PO Box 348000

Sacramento, CA 95834.

Make sure to specify that you want your donation to go to Camp Fire aid.

Donate clothes, food, etc.

In a tweet, the Placer County Sheriff’s office shared the numbers of resources in Chico, Oroville, Yuba City and Gridley, to help fire victims.

Here’s how you can help victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County:



The Salvation Army in Chico (530) 342-2192

Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley (530) 846-3626

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (530) 674-1280

Church of the Nazarene (FULL) in Oroville (530) 533-7464 pic.twitter.com/adgpz0ki25 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 9, 2018

These shelters at the fairgrounds and the Salvation Army in Chico are primarily looking for gift cards to large stores (Walmart, Target, etc.), restaurants and Visa gift cards for gas.

Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley said they were so overrun with donations and would prefer people to call next week so they can give better knowledge as to what they need.

The non-profit Baby2Baby said it was working to get items like diapers and other essentials to children affected by the fires. You can help by purchasing items off of its registry.

Baby2Baby is working to get high-need items to children affected by the ongoing Camp Fire, Hill Fire & Woolsey Fire in CA. Help us put diapers, wipes & other essentials into the hands of families who have lost everything by purchasing from our registry: https://t.co/5K3MAojnnz pic.twitter.com/yoPEofW2WD — Baby2Baby (@baby2baby) November 9, 2018

Open your home through Airbnb

If you have a home in California you're willing to list for evacuees free through Airbnb.

Nearly 300k people have been evacuated due to the fires in California.



For the #CampFire, if you have been evacuated and need free, temporary accommodations, or are able to offer housing to a neighbor in need, visit this link:https://t.co/iszSjjenKp — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 12, 2018

Contributing: Associated Press, Redding Record Searchlight, TEGNA Staff

Camp Fire: Scenes of the aftermath Pictured are cars that were burned by the Camp Fire Many homes have been lost in the Camp Fire Pictured is a car burned by the Camp Fire On this Veterans Day the flag still stands in Paradise, California Some the of the devastation left behind by the Camp Fire in Paradise Pictured is a downed power line next to a burned car. Pictured is what is left standing of a Safeway store in Paradise, CA. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. A power line went down near on intersection Ridgecrest Drive. A part of the powerline down on Ridgecrest Drive has sparked flames. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. The remnants of the Paradise Inn. Here is a smoldering home fire. Another burned car in Paradise, Calif. Here is a car collision in Paradise,Calif., headed out of town. Here is a car burned in Paradise, Calif. Ken's Automotive Service is burned down in Paradise, Calif. Pictured are first respondents and a downed powerline in Paradise, Calif. Here is a photo of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another view off of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another image of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.

