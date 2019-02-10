PARADISE, Calif. — While thousands of people decided to move out of the area after the Camp Fire destroyed their homes, there are still many who are committed to rebuilding in Paradise.

On Tuesday night, hundreds attended a community meeting at Paradise Alliance Church to get answers on insurance-related questions.

“Luckily, we were able to find some good information about the scores and the scoring system and that was really helpful for us,” said former Paradise resident, Tim Miller.

Representatives with the Rebuild Paradise explained the three different types of homeowner’s insurance policies for which people like Miller and his wife may qualify.

"We fortunately got good news for us, personally, that we were in a zone that has decent numbers so that maybe the insurance won't be so astronomical," Miller said.

Tony Cignarale, a deputy commissioner for the California Department of Insurance also gave tips on resolving delays and disputes in insurance claims.

"It's important for everyone to document what they're doing so that if you are in a roadblock with your insurance company and you come to us for help, we're able to trace what happened and better help that person," Cignarale explained.

Community members also met with representatives from different insurance companies who are currently writing policies in the burn scar area.

David Mayer, who is planning to rebuild his house in that zone, told ABC10 he now knows where to go for help when dealing with an insurance question.

"These meetings are great," Mayer said. "Even just to come in and see other people going through the same thing."

