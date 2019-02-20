PARADISE, Calif. — Where this home once stood, you'll find a man searching for what's lost.

Ben Lepe is searching for lost pets while many who survived the Camp Fire, now call the rubble home.

“It’s a rewarding feeling," Lepe said. "It’s a good feeling to get them home and safe."

Lepe has been very successful with his traps. On Sunday, he trapped Kingston, a dog who survived on his own for 101 days, after scouting him out for two weeks.

"It's cool. It's an awesome, rewarding feeling to know that you have them safe, and they won't have to search for food. In Kingston's case, what's most rewarding is the family. They get to have him home," Lepe said.

Kingston was reunited with his owners with the help of Friends of Camp Fire Cats.

"There's roughly 42 cats in here. There are a few who are up and out because they've been here the longest," said Angel Hererra as she showed their cat shelter.

Many of the cats inside belong to people who survived the Camp Fire.

"If you do not have proof that your animal has perished, do not give up. Because, we have so many of the cats we have been rescuing and the ones that haven't been our targets and they are clearly house cats and they are ready to go home and no one has came forward for them," said Hannah Braden with Friends of Camp Fire Cats.

This group has helped reunite roughly 50 pets back with their owners. They are working to reunite a cat with it's owner, who now lives in Minnesota after the Camp Fire.

After Lepe rescued Kingston, they jumped at the opportunity to give Kingston a bath and give him back to his family.

"For people who have lost everything, to be able to reunite them with an animal they lost is the light at the end of the tunnel," Braden said.

Lepe is still searching himself, for his best friend.

"I'm waiting for when my Colby will come back home," Lepe said.

Wherever Lepe went, Colby would follow. Two years ago, he went missing.

"I'm waiting for him," Lepe said.

Lepe hopes by setting these traps and helping families find their pets, he'll find his Colby someday.

