PARADISE, Calif. — Hundreds of students from the small Northern California town ravaged by California's deadliest wildfire are heading back to school.

“It is with anticipation and excitement that we welcome students back to the Ridge and our schools for the 2019-2020 school year,” a letter to Paradise parents from Superintendent Michelle John.

More than 80 people were killed when California’s deadliest wildfire swept through Butte County, and thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed. The fire burned in the parched Sierra Nevada foothills for two weeks, quickly spreading across 240 square miles before it was fully contained.

Now, as students return to school, some are traveling to their hometown campus for the first time since the Camp Fire.

Paradise Elementary and Ponderosa students will join at a new campus called the Paradise Ridge Elementary School on Recreation Driver. Students were bused in from nearby cities and towns including Chico, Oroville, and Durham. The district is still working on the details of bus routes and aim to expand them. Seventh and eighth grade students from Paradise Intermediate now have their own school on the Paradise High School Campus.

PHOTOS: Paradise High School seniors graduate Sean Newsom, a senior at Paradise High School, poses in his cap and gown at the burnout ruins of his home in Paradise, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. After the Camp Fire destroyed the home, his parents relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area, and Newsom moved to an apartment with his older brother in Chico to finish his senior year. Cade Weins, a senior at Paradise High School, poses with his golf clubs at the burned out ruins of his home in Paradise, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. When the Camp Fire swept through the area Weins, a member of the school's golf team, saved his golf clubs as he was evacuating. This Feb. 5, 2019, photo provided by Parker Williams shows a Paradise High School Football hat signed by President Donald Trump shortly after his State of the Union Address in Washington D.C. U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, auctioned the hat for $23,000. He gave the money to the senior class at Paradise High School, which used part of it to help clear wildfire debris from the campus so students could graduate on the football field. Emilee Taylor, a senior at Paradise High School, tries on her graduation cap with as her mother, Dara, looks on at their recently purchased home in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. After the Camp Fire destroyed their home in Paradise, they lived with family members until they found their own home in Chico. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Cade Weins, a senior at Paradise High School, poses with his golf clubs at the burned out ruins of his home in Paradise, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. When the Camp Fire swept through the area Weins, a member of the school's golf team, saved his golf clubs as he was evacuating. Weins and the rest of the Paradise High School Class of 2019 are graduating Thursday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Emilee Taylor, a senior at Paradise High School, tries on her graduation gown with help from her mother, Dara, at their recently purchased home in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. After the Camp Fire destroyed their home in Paradise, they lived with family members until they found their own home in Chico. Taylor and the rest of the Paradise High School Class of 2019 are graduating Thursday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Garry Reynolds wears a reminder of the Camp Fire as he attends graduation ceremonies where his granddaughter received her diploma at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Graduating seniors gather with family and friends after the graduation ceremonies at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) The program for the graduation ceremonies of Paradise High School is seen in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) A senior celebrates after receiving his diploma during graduation ceremonies at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Seniors celebrate at the end of their graduation ceremonies at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Ryan Chandler wear a simple message on his graduation cap to the graduation ceremonies at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Ben Dees bring a pizza with him for the graduation ceremonies at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Quentin Smith wears his cowboy hat with tassel at the graduation ceremonies at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) In white cap and gown a graduating senior walks to the graduation ceremonies at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. Most of the students of Paradise High lost their homes when the Camp Fire swept through the area and the school was forced to hold classes in Chico. The seniors gathered one more time at Paradise High for graduation ceremonies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Sean Newsom hugs his mother, Melissa after graduation ceremonies at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif., Thursday June 6, 2019. After the Camp Fire destroyed the family home in Paradise, Calif. his parents relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and Newsom moved to an apartment with his older brother in Chico to finish his senior year. Newsom and the rest of of the Paradise High School Class of 2019 gathered one more time for graduation (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

“They will have dedicated lunch times and bathroom facilities, but enjoy the benefits of having the high school program nearby,” John wrote. “That will mean earlier access to advanced courses, mentors, athletic guidance, and career technical programs.”

Ridgeview High School Students will attend school in a portion of the old Mt. Ridge Campus.

“We need to ensure all students have everything they need to begin the year in a welcoming and positive environment," John wrote.

The district has worked hard to ensure that campuses are clean and safe to return to.

