PARADISE, Calif. — Hundreds of students from the small Northern California town ravaged by California's deadliest wildfire are heading back to school.
“It is with anticipation and excitement that we welcome students back to the Ridge and our schools for the 2019-2020 school year,” a letter to Paradise parents from Superintendent Michelle John.
More than 80 people were killed when California’s deadliest wildfire swept through Butte County, and thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed. The fire burned in the parched Sierra Nevada foothills for two weeks, quickly spreading across 240 square miles before it was fully contained.
Now, as students return to school, some are traveling to their hometown campus for the first time since the Camp Fire.
Paradise Elementary and Ponderosa students will join at a new campus called the Paradise Ridge Elementary School on Recreation Driver. Students were bused in from nearby cities and towns including Chico, Oroville, and Durham. The district is still working on the details of bus routes and aim to expand them. Seventh and eighth grade students from Paradise Intermediate now have their own school on the Paradise High School Campus.
“They will have dedicated lunch times and bathroom facilities, but enjoy the benefits of having the high school program nearby,” John wrote. “That will mean earlier access to advanced courses, mentors, athletic guidance, and career technical programs.”
Ridgeview High School Students will attend school in a portion of the old Mt. Ridge Campus.
“We need to ensure all students have everything they need to begin the year in a welcoming and positive environment," John wrote.
The district has worked hard to ensure that campuses are clean and safe to return to.
