Hundreds of Paradise High School students reunited on Tuesday after their lives were forever changed in the catastrophic Camp Fire.

Many students at Paradise High School lost their homes in the Camp Fire. While a majority of the school still stands, buildings and homes surrounding it in the town of Paradise are gone.

"The high school, the firemen, bless their hearts worked so hard to save our high school and they did," said Superintendent Michelle John, Paradise Unified School District. "The town is in terrible shape, to be honest, and our other schools are in terrible shape."

Nick Foster is a senior at Paradise High School. Thursday morning when the fire went through his neighborhood, his mom told him to pack up everything he could in half an hour.

"They were probably the longest 30 minutes of my life. I knew the fire was coming and from the point I woke up, I looked outside and everything was orange. Then when I looked back when we're about to leave it was pitch black," Foster said.

Foster was able to get a police escort up to his home in Paradise Monday. His mom didn't make it.

"It was hard taking up that walk up to my house. When I got to my house, I didn't recognize it," Foster said. "It took me another trip back down to realize that was my house."

The principal at Paradise High School, Loren Lighthall, said about 80 percent of the students lost their home in the Camp Fire. He organized an event for all the students including siblings and parents to meet Tuesday evening at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico.

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

"For high school kids they need to see each other," Lighthall said. "If you're in third grade you just spend time with your cousins. You miss your friends but when you're in high school, their peers are the most important thing in their life. They haven't seen each other since the event."

Foster said he needed to see his friends.

"I haven't been able to eat or sleep since this all happened and so besides basketball, this is really the only thing I have to look forward to," Foster said. "If I can connect with friends instead of being alone, it means more than people know."

As for when the students can go back to school, that's still being figured out.

"The whole town is flattened so where are you gonna live to go to the school?" Lighthall said. "Paradise is fairly isolated so you would have to drive an hour in the morning and at night wherever you are."

