One person injured following small plane crash in Butte County

One person is recovering from a minor injury after a plane crash at an airport in Butte County.

PARADISE, Calif. — One person has been injured after a small plane crashed at the Paradise Aiport in Butte County.

The plane crash happened Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department.

At 10:30 a.m., Cal Fire's Butte Unit posted a tweet reporting a "plane down" at the airport. Cal Fire reported only one injury, described as minor. Photos from the scene show a small plane into a mound of dirt and rock.

The plane's wings and front end appear to be damaged. Authorities have not released information on what led to the crash.

Units responded to a plane down at Paradise airport. One minor injury. pic.twitter.com/qP5BoeC5FK — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) February 9, 2022