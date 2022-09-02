x
Paradise

One person injured following small plane crash in Butte County

One person is recovering from a minor injury after a plane crash at an airport in Butte County.

PARADISE, Calif. — One person has been injured after a small plane crashed at the Paradise Aiport in Butte County. 

The plane crash happened Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department. 

At 10:30 a.m., Cal Fire's Butte Unit posted a tweet reporting a "plane down" at the airport. Cal Fire reported only one injury, described as minor. Photos from the scene show a small plane into a mound of dirt and rock. 

The plane's wings and front end appear to be damaged. Authorities have not released information on what led to the crash.  

