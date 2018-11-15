If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
12:45 p.m. update:
President Donald Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with victims of the deadly wildfires that have scorched the state.
The White House announced Thursday that it is still arranging details of his trip to California, but that visit people who have been impacted by the fires.
The fires in Northern and Southern California started last week and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people and the destruction of thousands of homes.
At least 56 people were killed in and nearby the Northern California town of Paradise, which was leveled by the fire. Two people were killed by the Southern California fire and a third death in that fire zone is under investigation as possibly linked to the fire.
Original story
It was one week ago today the Camp Fire — the deadliest wildfire in California history — roared through the town of Paradise and the surrounding Butte County region, leaving behind only heartbreak.
And it’s not over.
Fifty-six people, mostly from Paradise, died in the furious blaze with casualty number only expected to grow in the days ahead as recovery teams continue to search the charred rubble and debris for bodies.
There are still 130 people missing.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said the fire, which grew Thursday to 140,000 acres from 138,000 acres and is 40 percent contained, continues to threaten 15,500 buildings.
With more than 5,600 firefighters battling the blaze, they expect to have it fully contained by Nov. 30.
The Camp Fire forced the evacuation of 52,000 people with an estimated 1,385 still staying in shelters.
The fire destroyed 8,650 single-family homes and damaged another 115, Cal Fire officials said .
It also destroyed 160 multiple-residence and 260 commercial buildings.
There are 620 engines fighting the fire, as well as 75 water tenders, 24 helicopters, 101 hand crews and 105 bulldozers.
Numerous air tankers from throughout the state are also flying fire-suppression missions over the blaze as weather and smoke conditions allow.
With still a lot of work to do before the fire is contained, firefighters said the fire remained active Wednesday night crews using various suppression tactics to attack it.
Firefighters were able to conduct back-firing operations and assisting with securing the fire perimeter.
They will continue those efforts Thursday using using both ground and air resources as conditions allow
Firefighters will also work to strengthen and improve containment lines, as well as patrol the interior of the fire to put out hot spots that still exist, they said.
Camp Fire creating unhealthy air quality conditions in Redding
Shasta County residents are being warned Thursday to take precautions to protect their health due to unhealthy air conditions created by the Camp Fire in Butte County.
While air quality in some areas of Butte County are expected to reach hazardous levels Thursday and Friday, the Shasta County Air Quality Management District said air quality in Redding, Anderson and Shasta Lake is at unhealthy levels Thursday.
Residents, especially those with respiratory problems and heart disease, the elderly, children and pregnant women, should reduce or avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
Meanwhile, the Tehama County Air Pollution Control District has issued a similar warning for that area due to unhealthy air quality there.
$1 million donation going to Camp Fire victims
The Lytton Rancheria Tribe, which owns and operates the San Pablo Lytton Casino in the San Francisco Bay area, is donating $1 million to the victims of the Camp Fire through a Tri Counties Bank Camp Fire fund.
“I am grateful and moved by the generosity of the Lytton Band of Pomo Indians,” Butte County Supervisor and Paradise resident Doug Teeter said in a news release. “While people have lost their homes and possessions and are now sleeping in parking lots and shelters, kindness like this helps lift the spirits of our citizens and provides immediate relief."
The Camp Fire Fund 2018 was established by Tri Counties Bank earlier this week to benefit victims of the Camp Fire.
All funds collected will be distributed to those in need through local non-profit emergency relief agencies directly serving fire victims with immediate needs, the news release said.
Over the last several years, the tribe and casino contributed more than $18.5 million to underserved communities throughout the nation, it added.