12:45 p.m. update:

President Donald Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with victims of the deadly wildfires that have scorched the state.

The White House announced Thursday that it is still arranging details of his trip to California, but that visit people who have been impacted by the fires.

The fires in Northern and Southern California started last week and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people and the destruction of thousands of homes.

At least 56 people were killed in and nearby the Northern California town of Paradise, which was leveled by the fire. Two people were killed by the Southern California fire and a third death in that fire zone is under investigation as possibly linked to the fire.

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

Original story

It was one week ago today the Camp Fire — the deadliest wildfire in California history — roared through the town of Paradise and the surrounding Butte County region, leaving behind only heartbreak.

And it’s not over.

Fifty-six people, mostly from Paradise, died in the furious blaze with casualty number only expected to grow in the days ahead as recovery teams continue to search the charred rubble and debris for bodies.

There are still 130 people missing.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said the fire, which grew Thursday to 140,000 acres from 138,000 acres and is 40 percent contained, continues to threaten 15,500 buildings.

With more than 5,600 firefighters battling the blaze, they expect to have it fully contained by Nov. 30.

The Camp Fire forced the evacuation of 52,000 people with an estimated 1,385 still staying in shelters.

MORE: What the Camp Fire looks like from space

The fire destroyed 8,650 single-family homes and damaged another 115, Cal Fire officials said .

It also destroyed 160 multiple-residence and 260 commercial buildings.

There are 620 engines fighting the fire, as well as 75 water tenders, 24 helicopters, 101 hand crews and 105 bulldozers.

Numerous air tankers from throughout the state are also flying fire-suppression missions over the blaze as weather and smoke conditions allow.

With still a lot of work to do before the fire is contained, firefighters said the fire remained active Wednesday night crews using various suppression tactics to attack it.

Firefighters were able to conduct back-firing operations and assisting with securing the fire perimeter.

They will continue those efforts Thursday using using both ground and air resources as conditions allow

Firefighters will also work to strengthen and improve containment lines, as well as patrol the interior of the fire to put out hot spots that still exist, they said.

Camp Fire creating unhealthy air quality conditions in Redding

Shasta County residents are being warned Thursday to take precautions to protect their health due to unhealthy air conditions created by the Camp Fire in Butte County.

While air quality in some areas of Butte County are expected to reach hazardous levels Thursday and Friday, the Shasta County Air Quality Management District said air quality in Redding, Anderson and Shasta Lake is at unhealthy levels Thursday.

Residents, especially those with respiratory problems and heart disease, the elderly, children and pregnant women, should reduce or avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, the Tehama County Air Pollution Control District has issued a similar warning for that area due to unhealthy air quality there.

$1 million donation going to Camp Fire victims

The Lytton Rancheria Tribe, which owns and operates the San Pablo Lytton Casino in the San Francisco Bay area, is donating $1 million to the victims of the Camp Fire through a Tri Counties Bank Camp Fire fund.

“I am grateful and moved by the generosity of the Lytton Band of Pomo Indians,” Butte County Supervisor and Paradise resident Doug Teeter said in a news release. “While people have lost their homes and possessions and are now sleeping in parking lots and shelters, kindness like this helps lift the spirits of our citizens and provides immediate relief."

The Camp Fire Fund 2018 was established by Tri Counties Bank earlier this week to benefit victims of the Camp Fire.

All funds collected will be distributed to those in need through local non-profit emergency relief agencies directly serving fire victims with immediate needs, the news release said.

Over the last several years, the tribe and casino contributed more than $18.5 million to underserved communities throughout the nation, it added.

