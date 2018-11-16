If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — There's a sweet legend about this town: On a blazing summer day in the 1850s, a lumber mill crew with wagon and ox took a break under a grove of tall evergreens. The air was cool, the pine needles fragrant.

"Boys," said the team boss, "this is paradise."

Thus, more than 170 years ago, Paradise was born. From the start, it was enriched with gold mined from nearby hills and lumber harvested from the forests. Over generations, thousands lived and loved here; they built homes and businesses, schools and houses of worship, parks and museums that proudly honored Paradise's place in American history.

In a matter of hours last week, it all disappeared.

Nearly 9,000 homes. Hundreds of shops and other buildings. The Safeway supermarket. The hardware store. The Dolly-O-Donuts & Gifts, where locals started their day with a blueberry fritter and a quick bit of gossip.

The Black Bear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

JOSH EDELSON

This town of 27,000 literally went up in smoke in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history. The death toll, for now, is 63, but many more are missing. And memories are all that's left for many of the survivors.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Driving past the smoldering ruins of downtown, Patrick Knuthson, a 49-year-old, fourth-generation local, struggled to make sense of what he was seeing. He pointed out places that once were, and were no more: a saloon-style pub, his favorite Mexican restaurant, a classic California motel, the pawn shop, a real estate office, a liquor store, the thrift center and auto repair shop, the remodeled Jack in the Box burger outlet, entire trailer parks.

At the ruined Gold Nugget Museum, the ground was crunchy and hot, a few birds chirped nearby, and a half dozen soot-covered deer stood eerily still under a blackened tree.

A sign hangs on a wall at the Paradise Elementary School destroyed by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif.

AP Photo/John Locher

Paradise was a town where families put down roots, and visitors opted to stay. Children could bike to the park, go fishing in the town pond, shoot bows and arrows at the nearby archery range. As they got older, they'd kayak in the canyons or hike in the forests after school.

"We could tell the kids to go outside and play, and be back when the street lights come on," said Kaitlin Norton, whose uncle is still missing. She does not know if her home still stands.

Like all places, Paradise had problems. There were issues with addiction and poverty, but residents felt safe. And while prices were rising, it was still affordable for many in a state where housing costs have soared.

"You would never miss a meal here," said Terry Prill, 63, who often sought lunch and dinner at community churches. "The people are good people. They don't look down at you."

The pace was relaxed. Neighbors waved to each other in the morning, shouting hello as they headed off to work on tree-lined, winding streets and cul-de-sacs. Families kept tidy gardens and planted vegetables, trading their bounty up and down the block.

Paradise street during Camp Fire, November 11, 2018

Louise Branch, 93, says Paradise was a lovely place to retire. "It's a slow town, really. People have yards and dogs," she said. "I especially liked it in the fall when the trees are full of color."

Parks burst with bright orange California poppies and wildflowers in the spring, and soften with light snow in the winter. At 2,500 feet, on a ridge that rises above deep canyons carved by the Feather River and Butte Creek, Paradise offers cool respite from hot, dry weather in the valleys below.

Spanning the creek was the Honey Run Covered Bridge, built in 1886. It was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 and was the only covered bridge in America with three unequal sections. It, too, is gone.

Glenn Harrington raised two sons in Paradise. He found it so picturesque he started the Visions of Paradise page on Facebook; image after image chronicles the town's history and spirit, its seasonal colors and its many festivals.

Each spring there were Gold Nugget Days, marking the discovery of a 54-pound lump in 1859. The Donkey Derby in nearby Old Magalia would get silly, as locals recreated how miners heaved the famous chunk of gold into town. The highlight was a parade of homemade floats.

"My daughter's going out for the Gold Nugget Queen this year," said Krystin Harvey, whose mobile home burned down. "Well, it's been going for 100 years, but we don't know — there's no town now."

In the fall they'd celebrate Johnny Appleseed days, gathering at the recreation center for a crafts fair and games. This is when Paradisians would feast on more than 1,000 pies baked with fruit from Noble Orchards, a nearly century-old farm on Paradise Ridge where trees were heavy with cherries, nectarines, pluots and 17 varieties of apples.

"Paradise is everything the name implies," said Tom Hurst, 67, who grew up there and raised horses at his 7-acre Outlaw's Roost ranch. He has relatives in the local cemetery dating back to the early 1900s, and he refuses to talk about the town in the past tense. In fact, some buildings still stand, among them the town hall, the 750-seat performing arts center, the Feather River Hospital, its newer sections damaged but intact.

"Don't use the word 'was,' use the word 'is,' because we ain't done, we're just getting restarted," Hurst said.

And yet, there's so much to mourn.

A month ago, the Paradise Symphony was rehearsing for the local "Nutcracker" ballet, and kids were pulling out their skates as the outdoor ice rink was set to open for the winter. The Paradise Post reported that fifth graders were building cardboard arcade games, and warned of backyard bats with rabies.

Now, crews search for live power lines and gas leaks. Rescue teams continue to pull human remains from cars and homes. Fire crews tamp out smoking piles, and a heavy layer of gray-brown haze hangs over the town.

The toxic, smoky air is a visceral reminder of what's missing in this place where the skies were so blue by day, and dark by night.

"The most cherished thing for me about Paradise were the summer nights my mother and I would sit out on the porch under the clear, starry night," said Harold Taylor, who moved to Paradise eight years ago, caring for his mother until she died.

Patrick Knuthson said visitors always were amazed by the glittering stars and the meteor showers, brilliant streaks of light that shot across the summer skies.

"We used to tell people all the time, 'We made sure to turn all of them on for you,' " he said. "It's going to take a long time to get that back."

The sights of Butte County's Camp Fire PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Figurines are displayed on the roof of a car that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A Paradise police officer walks under crime scene tape that blocks off an area where human remains were found in a car that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A rescue worker spray paints a zero on the driveway of a burned home that was searched for human remains after the Camp Fire burned through on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuee Sarah Rowland kisses a friend's dog as she camps in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Rescue workers search for human remains at a home that was burned by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A Camp Fire evacuee sorts through donated clothing at an evacuation shelter in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuee Mark Feil holds his dog Ginger as he camps in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuees watch television as they camp in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by Camp fire, in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by Camp fire, in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with human remains that were discovered at a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killed at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A hearse drives through a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killed at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker lifts a cadaver dog over a section of roof that collapsed as she searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people, and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. - Firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters battled California's raging wildfires for a seventh day on Wednesday as the authorities in the worst-hit county released a list of over 100 missing people. At least 51 deaths have been reported so far from the deadliest wildfires in California's recent history and body recovery teams were going house-to-house with cadaver dogs in Paradise. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) A pebble is seen at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteers cook at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteer Cathryn Flores classifies clothes at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. The Black Bear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Messages are shown on a bulletin board at The Neighborhood Church in Chico, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Numerous postings fill the message board as evacuees, family and friends search for people missing from the northern California wildfire. A sign hangs on a wall at the Paradise Elementary School destroyed by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A fire truck stands by as the Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Cal Fire Captain Steve Millosovich carries a cage full of cats that were found in the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Firefighters hold a morning meeting as they continue to battle the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 100,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A rescued donkey stands tied to a road sign on the side of the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: California Governor Jerry Brown (L) tours a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) California Governor Jerry Brown and FEMA Adminstrator Brock Long and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke tour a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Rescue workers prepare to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Yellow caution tape marks the spot where human remains were discovered at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Power lines are seen against a smoky landscape near Pulga, California, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers discover bone fragments inside a burned vehicle in Concow, California on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A hearse drives off with multiple bodies aboard after the Camp fire tore through the area in Concow, California on November 11, 2018. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Flames from the Camp fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend, California, on November 10, 2018. - The death toll from the most destructive fire to hit California rose to 23 on November 10 as rescue workers recovered more bodies of people killed by the devastating blaze. Ten of the bodies were found in the town of Paradise while four were discovered in the Concow area, both in Butte County. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Sheriff deputies walk through a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 near Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OROVILLE, CA - NOVEMBER 11: The Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 25 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A helicopter makes a water drop in the Feather River Canyon, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Fans wear face masks in the stands during the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. An Air Quality Advisory was issued due to heavy wildfire smoke in parts of the Bay Area from the Camp Fire in Butte County. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

___

Associated Press journalists Jocelyn Gecker contributed from San Francisco and Gillian Flaccus contributed from Paradise.

© 2018 KXTV