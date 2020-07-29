x
How you could stream Ron Howard's 'Rebuilding Paradise' from your home

Ron Howard's "Rebuilding Paradise" focuses on the aftermath of the Camp Fire, which nearly wiped out the city of Paradise and killed 84 people.

PARADISE, Calif. — Ron Howard's documentary on the deadliest California wildfire is set to premiere on Friday, July 31, mostly in virtual theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Rebuilding Paradise" is focused on the aftermath of the Camp Fire, which killed 84 people and nearly wiped out the city of Paradise. PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in June 2020. PG&E officials admitted in court that their equipment is what caused the Camp Fire. 

Most of the movie theaters that are streaming the documentary online are charging viewers $12. The Davis Varsity theater is streaming "Rebuilding Paradise" here

For more information, click here

