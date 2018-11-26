Update 6:16 p.m.

A Northern California sheriff says 88 human remains have been found and hundreds of names remain on the list of those unaccounted for after a wildfire swept through the rural area.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Monday that 203 people are unaccounted for. He also released the names of 16 individuals confirmed dead.

Officials addressed the ongoing frustration of survivors who wish to re-enter their homes, saying that the will not be able to do so until all stakeholders involved deem it safe enough.

Survivors were urged to visit the Disaster Recovery Center in Chico, located at the old Sears building, for all recovery information. The center is open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, but officials said the lines are shortest in the evening. Survivors can also visit buttecountyrecovers.org for a complete list of aid and information.

Butte County Health Director Dorian Kittrell said many patients have not yet checked in, and offered several ways for them to do so. If you or someone you know needs to get in touch with the department you can call 530-891-2810 or 1-800-334-6622. If you are no longer in the County you can call and have your information transferred to a new provider.

Kittrell also urged survivors to take advantage of Anthem services being offered for free to all survivors. He said that information is available at the Disaster Recovery Center.

Hazardous debris removal in the area will begin Monday, according to Eric Lamoureux with Cal OES.

"This recovery's going to be a marathon," Lamoureux said.

Officials also addressed rumors of denied FEMA assistance at the Monday conference, saying that they are likely based on confusion. Some individuals are determined as ineligible for reasons like a duplicate application or insurance. Those confused by initial ineligibility were encouraged to call 1-800-621-3362.

"Never take the first no from FEMA," an official said. "And don't ever think if you get assistance, you're taking it from someone else. You're not. You've paid for it through taxes, it's yours. Take advantage of it."

Original story:

A Northern California sheriff says he has no regrets publishing an inaccurate list of people reported missing after a massive wildfire.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Monday that he decided it was better to have as much information made public than "work to perfection" by releasing only the names of residents who were confirmed missing. Any message the department received with the name of someone believed to be missing was added to the list.

He said some on his staff were concerned that releasing the list would cause confusion and an unmanageable influx of calls from concerned loved ones.

Authorities in charge of relief efforts after a wildfire swept California wine country last year didn't release the names of the missing for those reasons.

Honea says publishing the list led to significant help from the public in locating people.

