A Northern California sheriff says he has no regrets publishing an inaccurate list of people reported missing after a massive wildfire.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Monday that he decided it was better to have as much information made public than "work to perfection" by releasing only the names of residents who were confirmed missing. Any message the department received with the name of someone believed to be missing was added to the list.

He said some on his staff were concerned that releasing the list would cause confusion and an unmanageable influx of calls from concerned loved ones.

Authorities in charge of relief efforts after a wildfire swept California wine country last year didn't release the names of the missing for those reasons.

Honea says publishing the list led to significant help from the public in locating people.

© 2018 KXTV