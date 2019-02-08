OROVILLE, Calif — An Oroville woman who was reported missing due to the Camp Fire was found alive on Thursday.

A Butte County Sheriff's deputy found Wendy Carroll, 47, walking along the street on Lincoln Boulevard in Oroville. According to the sheriff's office, she told the deputy that she knew she was listed as missing but did not make contact with law enforcement because she thought she had unresolved legal issues.

At this time, the Butte County Sheriff's Office does not have background on Carroll's legal history and she is not in custody, according to Community Relations Officer Megan McMann.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said there is only one person left who is missing. Her name is Sara Martinez-Fabila, 51.

It is not known if Martinez-Fabila was in Paradise at the time of the Camp Fire but leads suggest Martinez-Fabila was sighted after the Camp Fire, according to the sheriff's office.

If anyone has information on where Martinez-Fabila is, they can contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office investigations unit at (530) 538-7671.

