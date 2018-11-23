If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

CHICO, Calif. — Sierra Nevada Brewing in Chico traditionally brews beer. But on Thanksgiving, they are brewing something non-traditional.

The beer company is one of many volunteers in Chico helping to feed the homeless or displaced survivors of the Camp Fire.

"[This dinner] means a lot," said Glenn Jenkins, who lost his home in the fire. "My Grandma died, and this is the first thanksgiving without her."

Jenkins didn't lose his grandmother to the fire but, he did loser her home where the family would traditionally celebrate Thanksgiving. His family has been staying the parking lot of a Chico Walmart since.

There is a lot of loss in this room and each table has its share of stories.

It's hard for Gavin of Concow not to feel like chaos follows him. He also survived fires up in Redding, but despite his hardship, he is thankful. For many, this is the first time they get to thank firefighters for their efforts.

More than 50 first responders from around the state helped feed survivors.

"It's nice that CalFire is here so I can thank them," Gavin said. "I appreciate every CalFire man and woman that helped save our community."

The Camp Fire may have taken tradition out of Thanksgiving, but it's the non-traditional feast that people are thankful for.

