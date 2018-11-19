Finally, you can have a beer and claim you're drinking for a good cause.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced on Facebook they're brewing a fundraiser beer, with 100 percent of the sales donated to Camp Fire relief efforts. There is currently no release date scheduled for Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, however they hope to get the IPA in "taprooms across the country to create a solid state for our community's future."

But, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. hopes they're not the only ones to brew Resilience. The Facebook post also says they're asking every brewery in America to brew Resilience and do what they're doing, donate 100 percent of the sales to Camp Fire relief support.

"I’m sending a letter to brewers across the country, inviting them to join us in a collaboration brew day on Tuesday, November 27. We are working with malt and hop suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations to all participating breweries and are asking those breweries to donate 100 percent of their sales, as well," the post says.

Since the state of the Camp Fire, the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has provided nearly 10,000 complimentary meals and donated over $200,000 in clothing to those in need.

