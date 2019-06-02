PARADISE, Calif. — As Paradise tries to recover from the devastation caused by the Camp Fire, Mother Nature decided to make that recovery that much more difficult.

On Tuesday morning, four to six inches of snow fell in Paradise and surrounding areas. The snowfall caused delays in those recovery efforts.

"Debris removal operations were put on hold for the day. They will not be working today," stated Paradise Public Works director Marc Mattox. "The snow creates a condition in the debris that is not suitable for removal. They're going to re-evaluate conditions [Wednesday] morning/afternoon and decide if they're going to hold off for a second day."

For the residents of Paradise, the weather has supplied added stress that they really don't need right now.

"Extremely frustrating. It just adds more time. And it was a month before we could even get back up here and see our house," said Paradise resident, Sue Owen.

Owen was one of hundreds or residents who lost her home in the Camp Fire. In the meantime, recovery crews will have to wait until the snow melts until they can continue their work.

Fire fills the sky in Butte County on Friday, November 9. The fire destroyed homes, businesses, and cars on the highway and in downtown Paradise.