As the Camp Fire was closing in, Tayler Williams and his brother were evacuating but they had no idea what they would encounter once they hit the road.

Flames were all over. On either side of them on Shay Lane in Paradise. Embers and flames were all over the road they were trying to drive on.

Tayler was scared. He kept telling his brother to "fly," or hit the pedal to get over the flames fast.

Tayler posted the video of the entire ordeal to Facebook. People were wondering if they made it out safely.

When reached by ABC10, Tayler said "Yes I am! Me and my brother eventually made it out after we had to ditch the car and run to fastrip for safety. After a few hours we went back to the car and it wasn’t burned. We got in and finally drove away down Clarke towards Oroville."

Tayler said "I'm super happy my family and friends made it out alive. There were a lot of times when officers and firefighters told us to get out and run. Never been so scared in my life."

© 2018 KXTV