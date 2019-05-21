PARADISE, Calif. — It was a star-studded night that Paradise High School seniors will never forget at their prom this past weekend. A surprise video full of famous actors, actresses, musicians, and professional athletes played during the prom and the students had no idea.

Stars like Steve Carell, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Stiller, Elizabeth Banks, Justin Hartley, Gabrielle Union, Jude Law, and many more wished the students a happy prom and well-wishes after what they went through from the Camp Fire last November.

The Camp Fire, which ripped through parts of Butte County and completely leveled the town of Paradise, killed at least 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes. California fire officials last week blamed PG&E equipment for starting the fire.

Melanie Little, a mother from Gridley, got to know Camp Fire survivors very well at the Gridley shelter after the fire. She hatched the idea to make this video.

"I really got a feel for what they had gone through," Little said.

Being touched by their stories, she decided to make this video to brighten their day. She reached out to a friend who happens to be a publicist in Los Angeles and then she started reaching out, hoping for the best.

"I sent probably about 100 emails, and I got different kinds of responses," Little explained. "I got 'nos' and I got no response, but, in the end, 30 people ended up making videos for these kids."

The video was a hit, and these teens were so overjoyed to see their role models, their favorite characters, and their idols reach out to them.

"Just watching their joy and their tears, it just really inspired me, and it was awesome," Little said.

Her goal was to bring hope and joy to their special night and to make it truly unforgettable.

"It taught me there are such good people out there willing to help others and that's what i took away from this," she said.

