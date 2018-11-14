Six days into the Camp Fire, rescuers are still trying to save stranded animals.

Many people had to evacuate without their animals because the fire entered the town of Paradise after people had left their homes the morning it started.

Gallery: Camp Fire devastation in Butte County, California

In the video above, we follow a group of three women who volunteered to pull animals out. They found a horse in a neighborhood that's still standing on the North side of Magalia.

You can hear them speak about the rescue efforts firsthand.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch Now: Episode 2: A cafe owner steps in to help when a Redding man faces an unspeakable tragedy in the aftermath of the Carr Fire.

© 2018 KXTV