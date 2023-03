Officials say the attack happened just after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A parent was arrested after allegedly attacking a student at San Juan High School Monday, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Officials say the attack happened just after 8:30 a.m. Monday on campus.

School officials say the fight was de-escalated after a few minutes and the cops were called. Officials are still investigating.