3 children found safe, parents arrested after alleged abduction in San Joaquin County

Police were looking for the children after their mother allegedly defied a court order to surrender them to Child Protective Services

LATHROP, Calif. — Two parents are now facing charges of child abduction and child abuse in San Joaquin County.

According to a news release, a deputy stopped a car for expired registration in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

The driver and passenger were identified as 36-year-old Laura Burkett and 49-year-old Michael Pinon, a man suspected of parental abduction after his three children weren’t surrendered to Child Protective Services by their mother last week.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, deputies found the three children in a home in the 17000 block of Stone Cellar Way in Lathrop, along with their mother, Karri Dominguez.

The news release says two other children and two adults were in the home, and meth was found in the house -- easily in reach of the children.

Pinon and Dominguez were arrested and booked on warrants of child abduction, child abuse and disobeying a court order. Their three children were left with Child Protective Services to be placed with a family.

