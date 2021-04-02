WATCH LIVE: Placerville police holding press conference for update on case of Roman Lopez, boy who went missing and was later found dead

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Roman Lopez, 11, was reported missing on Jan. 11, 2020. Placerville police soon after reported the missing boy was found dead.
Now, over a year later, the Placerville Police Department and El Dorado County District Attorney's are holding a press conference this morning to provide an update on the case.
Police initially investigated the case as a suspicious death.
The details of the press conference have not yet been confirmed by ABC10.
