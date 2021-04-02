WATCH LIVE: Placerville police holding press conference for update on case of Roman Lopez, boy who went missing and was later found dead

Lopez went missing in January 2020 in Placerville. He was found dead a short time later. Police at the time deemed the death suspicious

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Roman Lopez, 11, was reported missing on Jan. 11, 2020. Placerville police soon after reported the missing boy was found dead.

Now, over a year later, the Placerville Police Department and El Dorado County District Attorney's are holding a press conference this morning to provide an update on the case.

Police initially investigated the case as a suspicious death.

The details of the press conference have not yet been confirmed by ABC10.

