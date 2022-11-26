'Unruly passenger' causes flight bound for Columbus to make emergency landing in Arkansas

The plane was forced to land at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a passenger was assaulted on the plane.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A flight bound for John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger.

Southwest Airlines Flight 192 departed from Houston, Texas, heading for Columbus around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The plane was forced to land at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a passenger was assaulted on the plane.

According to 10TV's sister station, KHOU, officials confirmed that the passenger had to be hospitalized after being assaulted by another passenger. That person is in custody and is expected to face federal charges.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

The Clinton National Airport in Arkansas released the following statement to our sister station KTHV:

"Regarding Southwest Airlines Flight 192 that was diverted to Little Rock (LIT) this afternoon. The aircraft, which originated in Houston (HOU), landed safely at 3:35 p.m. Passengers have since departed from Little Rock to their original destination of Columbus, Ohio (CMH). One passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment."

Southwest Airlines also released this statement to KTHV after the incident:

"Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid-flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight."