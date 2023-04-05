Here's where to find Passover events happening in the Sacramento region

From candle lightings to Seders, here are some community Passover events happening over the next eight days.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A major holiday in Jewish culture has arrived and is set to be celebrated with community gatherings around the world, including right here in the Sacramento region.

Passover (Pesah), the celebration of the Jewish people's freedom from slavery and departure from ancient Egypt, will be observed this year from sunset on April 5 through the night of April 15.

From candle lightings to Seders, here are some community Passover events happening over the next eight days:

Sacramento

Rapid Passover Seder

Chabad of Downtown Sacramento is hosting a community Passover Seder on Wednesday, April 5, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The service will be held at 1414 K Street on the bottom level. Reserve a spot and find more information HERE.

Folsom

A Cultural Passover Experience

Chabad of Folsom/El Dorado Hills is hosting an interactive Passover Seder on Thursday, April 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. The service will be held at the Folsom Community Center at 52 Natoma Street. Reserve a spot and find more information HERE.

Davis

Passover Seder

Hillel at Davis and Sacramento Hills is having a candle lighting, Passover Seder and dinner on Wednesday, April 5, starting at 7:15 p.m. The service will be held at the Folsom Community Center at 52 Natoma Street and will include a 3-course meal. Reserve a spot and find more information HERE.

Passover Shabbat

Following its April 5 Seder, Hillel at Davis and Sacramento Hills will be hosting a joint dinner for Passover on the evening of Shabbat celebrating both the ongoing holiday and the sabbath. The dinner be held Friday, April 7, starting at 7:15 p.m. at 328 A Street in Davis. Reserve a spot and find more information HERE.

Lodi

Community Passover Seder

Chabad of Downtown Sacramento is hosting a community Passover Seder on Friday, April 7. Cocktail hour starts at 4 p.m. and dinner starts at 5 p.m. The celebration will be hosted at Revel Retirement Community at 2923 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy. Reserve a spot and find more information HERE.

Stockton

Passover Seder

Chabad of Stockton is hosting two community Passover Seders on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 6, at 8:30 p.m. Both Seders will be held at 1330 W Lincoln Rd. Reserve a spot and find more information HERE.

Modesto

Passover Seder

Chabad of Stockton is also hosting two community Passover Seders on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. Both Seders will be held at 1629 College Ave. Reserve a spot and find more information HERE.

