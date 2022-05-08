3 patients accuse Sacramento doctor of sexual misconduct

One patient alleged Dr. Gilbert Luceno harassed her over the phone after she told him she was concerned medication was affecting her libido.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Medical Board of California temporarily suspended a doctor practicing in Sacramento and Carmichael after allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct with three patients surfaced.

An investigation was under way on Dr. Gilbert Luceno in 2019 when he was working at Dignity Health in Sacramento after the board received allegations of misconduct.

The allegations range from sexually suggestive comments during appointments and harassment over the phone with one patient who was concerned medication was affecting her libido.

The doctor allegedly suggested that her boyfriend “wasn’t doing it right” and offered to help her with that.

He was also accused of sexual affairs with two other patients in exam rooms and in the back of a car in the parking lot.

“While we cannot discuss specifics, we can confirm this individual is no longer affiliated with our organization and cannot treat patients at any of our care sites,” a Dignity Health spokesperson said in a statement. “We take all allegations very seriously and every complaint is thoroughly investigated."

After being terminated from Dignity Health, Luceno moved to Capital Internal Medicine, which did not respond to a request for comment.

The state board suspension means Luceno will not be able to practice medicine until the charges against him are resolved.

Luceno’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

