Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft waves to fans as he walks on the field prior to the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Florida prosecutors will try to save their prostitution solicitation case against Kraft when they argue before an appellate court Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that his rights weren't violated when police secretly video recorded him allegedly paying for sex at a massage parlor. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not face trial on charges he paid for massage parlor sex. 

Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019. 

A court ruled last month that the video cameras police secretly installed in the spa violated the customers’ right to privacy. Kraft could still face a suspension from the National Football League.

