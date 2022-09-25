Police in Patterson investigate deadly self-defense shooting

Authorities say the homeowner who fatally shot the alleged intoxicated intruder had purchased the gun the day before the self-defense shooting.

PATTERSON, Calif. — A 22-year-old intoxicated intruder was allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner in Modesto Saturday night in a case that officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are calling self-defense.

Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Sheriff's Office's Patterson Police Services were called to the 500 block of Ashwood Lane after a neighbor of the home where the shooting happened reported to police that her Mandarin-speaking neighbors had called to say they had just shot and killed an intruder, according to a Facebook post by police.

Officers on scene found Angelo Santana, 22 of Patterson, dead. After conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance camera video, officers determined the shooting was a case of self-defense.

Authorities said Santana became heavily intoxicated and tried to force his way into the Ashwood Lane home, belonging to 50-year-old Yuhui Zheng and her husband, 45-year-old Yang Luan.

Luan attempted to physically restrain Santana as he allegedly attempted to enter the home and the two got into a fight near the threshold of the front door. During the fight, Zheng, who had just purchased a revolver the day before, grabbed the gun from an upstairs bedroom.

Police say Zheng then fired rounds at Santana in self-defense of her husband. Luan sustained minor physical injuries during the fight, according to police.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said no arrests were made in the case as the preliminary investigation found that the shooting was strictly self-defense.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say, and findings will be forwarded to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office for review.

Witnesses and those with information on the shooting are asked to call investigators at 209-652-0518.

