Three children are dead and two others injured after a house fire in Paulding County Friday night.

According to the county sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance and a house fire on Woodwind Drive around 9:20 p.m. They add that a woman was inside the home attempting to stab the other people inside at the time of the call. The home was on fire at the same time.

As deputies and firefighters arrived on scene they attempted to put out the fire and rescue those inside.

In total, seven children were located inside the house, two of which were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, where one of them died later on, the sheriff's office adds.

The other two children at the scene did not appear to have any injuries, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the woman described on the initial call - Darlene Brister - was located on the property and taken into custody. The sheriff's office adds that she is currently in the Paulding County Detention Center and is being charged with two counts of malic murder. She is being held with no bond and the sheriff's office said additional charges are likely.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation.

