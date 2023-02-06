'From the streets to stability': A new project slated to open in Davis will help the unhoused

"Paul's Place," a project of Davis Community Meals and Housing, was supported and financially backed by the community and organizations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A project in Davis aimed at addressing the homelessness crisis is coming to fruition after more than half a decade of planning.

"Paul's Place," a project of Davis Community Meals and Housing, was supported and financially backed by the community and organizations.

According to a press release, the "four-story building will provide needed services and emergency, transitional and permanent supportive housing for at-risk and homeless individuals and families living in Davis."

Here's how the building will be organized:

• First Floor (Resource Center and Emergency Housing) – A space with access to critical social services and enhanced day services including shower, restroom, and laundry facilities, as well as four emergency shelter beds.

• Second Floor (Transitional Housing) -- 10 single-residence units of transitional housing, including a communal kitchen, family room, bathrooms, and laundry. Transitional housing is supportive – yet temporary – shelter meant to bridge the gap from homelessness to permanent housing by offering structure, supervision and support for addictions and mental health.

• Third and Fourth Floors (Permanent Supportive Housing) – A total of 18 individual 300-square-foot private units of permanent supportive micro-housing, including two units accessible to those with physical disabilities. Residents will have their own “tiny home” apartment, and will receive supportive services, such as ongoing addiction or mental health treatment, case management and help with life skills.

“Our goal is to help people transition from the streets to stability,” said Bill Pride, executive director of Davis Community Meals and Housing. “At Paul’s Place, people come in on the first floor for services, have access to transitional housing, and then the opportunity to move into permanent supportive shelter."

The project was the brainchild of a 2016 call to action from the not-for-profit Sutter Health network which offered $10 million in challenge grants to encourage innovation and collaboration in addressing homelessness.

With the help of Partnership HealthPlan of California, the community, and the City of Davis and Yolo County, the money was raised to build Paul’s Place.

Paul's Place is expected to be in use later this year.

