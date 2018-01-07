Sunday 9:25 a.m. update:

The Double Eagle subdivision still has a mandatory evacuation order.

The area between Highway 20 and Morgan Vallety Road and from Sky High Ridge Road and the county line is under a evacuation advisory.

Here's a look of the smoke at dawn from a SnapChat user:

Saturday story:

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is warning that the week-old Pawnee fire could expand its current containment lines and spread south, according to an alert sent out by the the department Saturday evening.

The Double Eagle Subdivision is under a mandatory evacuation. An evacuation center is set up at Lower Lake High School. Residents South of Highway 20 between Morgan Valley Road and State Highway 16 are advised to evacuate.

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, NE of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 13,750 acres & 73% contained. New evacuations in effect for the Double Eagle Ranch

Unified command: CAL FIRE, @LakeCoILSheriff USFS, & @NorthShoreFire https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/mkoVw7DrNh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2018

The fire started Saturday June 23 and has burned more than 13,000 acres, according to CalFire. 22 structures have been destroyed by the fire. CalFire says the fire is about 73% contained.

For the latest evacuation information visit the Lake County Sheriff's Office’s here.

Click here for the latest Pawnee Fire information from CalFire.

Before you go... Devastating fires aren't just a rural problem anymore. As our climate and communities change, so does when and where wildfires will strike next. ABC10's Monica Woods shows why.

© 2018 KXTV