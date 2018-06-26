SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.

California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Emily Smith said Tuesday that the fire in Lake County north of San Francisco is now nearly 18 square miles (46 square kilometers).

The blaze burning through dry brush, grass and timber has destroyed 12 homes since it started on Saturday and is threatening 600 structures.

About 1,500 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders.

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 11,500 acres and 5% contained. https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/Fb9Jyq8J72 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018

Officials say unusually hot weather, high winds and highly flammable vegetation turned brittle by drought helped fuel several fires that began over the weekend.

Those same conditions led to the state's deadliest and most destructive fire year in 2017.

Other fires in the area saw containment grow overnight.

#CreekFire [update] off Clear Creek Rd & American Rd, west of Redding (Shasta County) is now 1,350 acres & 60% contained. https://t.co/Xs5H6xkQcV pic.twitter.com/dnul3fcP7r — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018

#StollFire [update] off Stoll Rd & Baker Rd, west of Red Bluff (Tehama County) is now 268 acres & 75% contained. https://t.co/lw6meWKepZ pic.twitter.com/fsOu5xFVkw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018

#HorseFire [update] off Horseshoe Rd & Stagecoach Dr, near Copperopolis (Calaveras County) is now 80 acres & 95% contained. Increase in acreage due to more accurate mapping. pic.twitter.com/6VESsww9Vh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018

