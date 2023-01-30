Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County.
According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
Upon arrival, CHP officers found emergency personnel performing CPR on a pedestrian hit by a car. They were ultimately pronounced dead just after 6:10 a.m.
Based on pieces of the driver’s vehicle left behind at the scene, CHP says the vehicle is a 2005-07 Ford Focus.
Anyone with information on the crash can call CHP at 209-938-4800.
