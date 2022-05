The incident happened on Kiernan Avenue, just west of Salida Boulevard.

SALIDA, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a train in Salida Wednesday afternoon.

CHP has shut down traffic along Kiernan Avenue, just west of Salida Boulevard, in both directions for the investigation.

Drivers are being encouraged to use Dakota Avenue or Hammett Road to access Salida at this time.

