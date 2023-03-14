Pedestrian hit, killed crossing roadway near Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person died after being hit by a car while crossing Antelope Road early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened along the roadway around 4 a.m. just west of Daly Avenue, near Antelope.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was crossing the roadway while a gray BMW was heading westbound, but the BMW wasn't able to stop in time.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Authorities said DUI is not a factor in the collision. The pedestrian hasn't been identified at this time.
