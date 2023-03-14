x
Pedestrian hit, killed crossing roadway near Antelope

The accident happened along Antelope Road, just west of Daly Avenue.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person died after being hit by a car while crossing Antelope Road early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened along the roadway around 4 a.m. just west of Daly Avenue, near Antelope

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was crossing the roadway while a gray BMW was heading westbound, but the BMW wasn't able to stop in time. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Authorities said DUI is not a factor in the collision. The pedestrian hasn't been identified at this time.

