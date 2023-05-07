Pedestrian hit, killed on I-5 in Sacramento

The fatal crash happened just south of Richards Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-5, Monday morning.

The deadly crash happened just south of Richards Boulevard in Sacramento.

CHP says the pedestrian was crossing the highway from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes when the driver of a vehicle hit them.

The pedestrian was thrown onto the freeway and came to rest on the center divide. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says drugs, alcohol or mechanical defects were not a factor in the crash.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released yet.

