Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by driver running from police in South Sacramento

Police say the driver is now in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in South Sacramento.

According to Sacramento police, an officer was pursuing someone driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St just before 1 p.m.

Officers later found the vehicle on 47th Avenue after it was involved in a crash with a pedestrian.

The female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and police say the driver has been detained.

Witnesses told ABC10 the driver also hit a pickup truck, and that an ambulance took both the pedestrian and the driver of the pickup truck from the scene.

The crash is being investigated by California Highway Patrol.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Merced family kidnapped, killed | Community holds vigil to remember Merced family