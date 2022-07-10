x
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by driver running from police in South Sacramento

Police say the driver is now in custody.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in South Sacramento.

According to Sacramento police, an officer was pursuing someone driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St just before 1 p.m.

Officers later found the vehicle on 47th Avenue after it was involved in a crash with a pedestrian.

The female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and police say the driver has been detained.

Witnesses told ABC10 the driver also hit a pickup truck, and that an ambulance took both the pedestrian and the driver of the pickup truck from the scene.

The crash is being investigated by California Highway Patrol.

