Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Manteca

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with extensive injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

MANTECA, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Manteca on Saturday.

The Manteca Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at North Airport Way, just north of West Lathrop Road.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with extensive injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident, according to the Manteca Police Department.

The identity of the person who died will be released once the family is notified. Anyone with information about the accident can call the Manteca Police Department at (209) 456-8101.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10