Local News

Pedestrian killed while walking in lanes of I-80 in Davis

The crash happened early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m.

DAVIS, Calif. — A person walking in the lanes of Interstate 80 was hit and killed in Davis early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. April 9, just east of the Pole Line Road overcrossing. According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Polestar was heading westbound on I-80, and for unknown reasons, hit the pedestrian. 

The pedestrian died from their injuries.

CHP believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol Woodland Area office at (530) 662-4685.

