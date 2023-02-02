Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian left before police arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can call Stockton police at 209-937-8377.