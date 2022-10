The accident happened at Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Rocklin.

Few details surrounding the collision are available at this time, however, Rocklin Police Department said the accident happened on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.

Authorities said the pedestrian ultimately died from their injuries.

Rocklin police is continuing to investigate the accident.

