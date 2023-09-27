Penryn Library won't reopen due to staffing

The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to permanently close the library and focus on online and mobile services.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Penryn Library in Placer County won't reopen after being closed for more than three years.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to permanently close the library and focus on online and mobile services. The library closed in March 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

It's stayed closed due to challenges staffing the library.

“Closing a public library is always a difficult decision, but I am confident that Penryn residents are well served by seven excellent libraries within a 10-mile radius of Penryn including Placer County’s Auburn, Granite Bay and Rocklin libraries,” said the Director of Library Services Mary George in a statement. “In the coming months, library staff will concentrate efforts on expanding hours in the Auburn and Rocklin libraries in the hope that this will provide even more library access to the Penryn community.”

About 624 people in Penryn have library cards, but 64% of them are inactive. The active users are checking out items from Auburn and Rocklin libraries or downloading digital content through the library, according to Placer County.

“You never want to close a library; however, our ultimate goal is to enhance our library services and in taking this action, we move a little bit closer to that great hope of being open six days a week, and maybe seven days a week,” said District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes.

