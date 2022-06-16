People attempting to steal donations by using story of 7-year-old girl battling brain cancer

Mahoney sent text messages asking for the person’s name and social media profiles. The person replied saying they do not have social media.

SAN DIEGO — It’s one thing to deal with your 7-year-old daughter battling cancer and now Layla’s father has to deal with someone attempting to use his daughter’s story in order to scam their family.

"I think either this person is a social misfit or they are attempting to try and use my daughter's brain cancer for their advantage," said Shawn Mahoney, the father of Layla who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

He started a GoFundMe page for his daughter and received a call from someone saying they wanted to help Layla.

"She called me and said she could go to local businesses and donate proceeds and she will collect cash and checks and give it to me and this is hallmark of this type of fraud," said Mahoney.

"I don’t have a Master's degree or PhD, but something is telling me something is off here. Something sinister is going on here. Either of which I don’t need because my daughter is in the fight for her life which could be incurable," said Mahoney.

Mahoney contacted the police who told him to block the number.

"Its just so wrong taking advantage of someone going through hell. It's just wrong, it's just wrong. We start treatment here soon and I don’t have time for this bologna," said Mahoney.

While Mahoney has not had any fraudulent activity happen to him, he wants to warn others to be self aware before it gets that far.

"Be aware of these things. Funnel everything to one source and once source only," he says.

For right now, he wants to focus all his time and energy on Layla and her recovery.

"Having a daughter is the most incredible blessing I could ever have. Staring down the barrel of losing that is terrifying. If you told me take a bullet and she would live; where’s the gun? Where’s the gun?" Mahoney cries.