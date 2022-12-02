Father, son found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Placerville

Police were called by a neighbor concerned about a 'suspicious odor' at a nearby home

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two adult men were found dead by police Thursday night at a home in Placerville.

According to a news release, a man called in a 'suspicious odor' coming from his neighbor’s home in the 3100-block of Wiltse Road around 7 p.m.

When officers got to the home, they confirmed the odor and looked through the window to see an adult male dead in the living room.

Officers went inside the home and found a second man dead. Neighbors told police the only two people living at the home were a 57-year-old man and his 35-year-old son.

According to the news release, the Placerville Police Department believes the case is a murder-suicide where the son killed his father before taking his own life.

Placerville Police say it appears to be an isolated case and there is no threat to public safety. The names of the two men have not been released yet.

