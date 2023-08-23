Strapped for cash, people look to plasma donations to earn fast money

One Roseville woman says she earns up to $800 a month by donating plasma

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — It seems like everything is more expensive these days from food and gas to housing. It's got many people wondering how they're going to be able to afford to not only live, but enjoy the finer things in life as well.

Times are so tough, some people are willing to get pricked with a needle for a little extra cash.

"I took my kids yesterday school shopping to get the bare minimum, a few outfits. They didn't even get new shoes or anything and I spent $400," said Dayna Howe.

As Howe realized the cost of living wasn't getting any cheaper, she needed a quick solution and decided to become a plasma donor.

"I'd say I make about $800 a month donating and it's just a really nice little chunk of change, but I know that I can count on at least that $500 every month," she said.

She donates twice a week at BioLife Plasma Services in Roseville and gets paid for each donation.

"This center has fluctuated... I think like three different times ranging from $130 to $160 a week," she said.

BioLife collects plasma at its facilities all over the United States. Nate Lloyd says he's seen a spike in donations at the Roseville location over the last six months.

"I think everything's just more expensive and that's one of the beautiful things about plasma donation — and BioLife specifically — is donors donate their plasma, but we can reimburse them for their time," said Lloyd.

Unlike donating blood, it can take several hours to donate plasma.

"We are focused on the plasma piece of it the most. Your blood's made up of the four components; you got your white blood cells, your red blood cells, your platelets and your plasma. We just want that one component, we want your plasma," said Lloyd. "It has proteins inside of that plasma that makes our life-saving medication for immunodeficiencies."

The donated plasma is then used to treat and help 40,000 people throughout the country.

"These aren't just your everyday illnesses, these are chronic illnesses. These are illnesses and there's no cure to that, there is no cure," said Lloyd.

As the cost of living continues to rise, Howe says it's something that will not only benefit her and her family, but save thousands of lives.

"The financial side of it is great and also really rewarding knowing that you're helping people," she said.

A BioLife representative says each center pays anywhere from $3 million to $5 million total each year with 80% of the money being circulated back into the local economy.

Details on how to donate and to find a location near you can be found HERE.