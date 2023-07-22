People flock outdoors early ahead of another triple degree Northern California weekend

The Sacramento Zoo was another popular destination for people to enjoy their Saturday, but the gates closed at 1 p.m. due to the heatwave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The entire region is grappling with extreme heat over yet another weekend, but it's not spoiling many people's plans.

Many people said they tried to avoid the heat at all costs — getting their outdoor time out in the early morning instead of waiting until the hottest time of the day.

"We got out here like 10:30 or 11 a.m.," said Ariana Williams, who attended the Midtown Farmer’s Market. "Definitely staying outside staying away from outdoors between like, three o'clock, four o'clock like those mid-hours the afternoon.”

The Sacramento Zoo was another popular destination for people to enjoy their Saturday.

Adelaide Fuglaar and her mother Kaelyn had their zoo day all planned out, even with the gates planned to close early because of the heat.

"It is hot. You know, the misters in there definitely help,” said Kaelyn Fuglaar. “We came earlier, so we could not be in the middle of the heat while we were here.”

Other people around Sacramento enjoyed a morning of golf, softball and volleyball.

Jared Hazell and his friend got in a few games during the late morning before the triple digits hit.

“This is where I learned to play," said Hazell. “[Volleyball is] good exercise and good friendship and just time outside."

Hazell is a part of a Sacramento Volleyball Facebook group. Just like their game, they're flexible to the changing conditions.

“We drink lots of water and stay here in the shade and take lots of breaks," said Hazell. “You just got to know your body. Listen to your body. Thankfully everyone here is pretty young."

Speaking of young, little Adelaide knows exactly why she loves the heat because she gets an opportunity to ask for a frozen treat.

“Enjoy the heat because there's ice cream and stuff,” she suggested.

As the state grapples with the warmth, officials have launched a new program to provide tips and tools for folks to have on hand. Learn more about the new Heat Ready California Campaign HERE.

