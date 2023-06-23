Peoria Fire: Evacuation warning issued for fire in Yuba County

The Peoria Fire broke out near Bald Mountain Road. People are advised to avoid the area to allow crews to do their jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire is burning in Yuba County, California, causing an evacuation warning in the Browns Valley Area.

The fire broke out near Bald Mountain Road. People are advised to avoid the area to allow crews to do their jobs.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says anyone with large animals or livestock should consider leaving the zone now. The Sheriff's Posse is open to receive livestock.

Cal Fire estimated the fire was about 20 acres as of 11:40 a.m. and is threatening one structure. Residents can find updates in Zonehaven.

EVACUATION WARNING:

STAY INFORMED:

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2022 fire season was quieter than previous years, but there were still several significant fires. January 2022 saw just one major incident with the Colorado Fire in Monterey County burning 687 acres. Fires picked up in May when the Lost Lake Fire burned through 5,856 acres. The largest fire in 2022, the Mosquito Fire, started in early September. It burned through more than 76,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Overall, 331,360 acres burned in 2022 from 7,477 wildfires — well below the five-year average of 2.3 million acres. Over 870 structures were affected and nine people were killed, all civilians.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.



Watch more on ABC10