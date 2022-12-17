x
Suggestions for holiday wine pairings

Wineside Wine Bar & Market offered four suggestions to fit a wide range of tastes.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — For many holiday gatherings, dinner is often paired up with a bottle of wine. But what should you choose to match what's on the menu?

Nikki Erpelding, Director of Training and Concierge Services at Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday where she suggested these four wines: 

  • Chateau d’Astros Adventure: Charming and fresh bouquet, augmented by more nuanced notes of lychee, white peach and guava
  • Lievland Pinotage: Bold, with notes of cherry/plum, licorice/spice, vanilla, expresso
  • Chateau Malijay Gigondas: Polished tannins, ripe red fruit, licorice, dry herbs
  • Long Meadow Rutherford: Expressive lemon-lime, white grapefruit

Wineside is a wine bar located at 1641 Plymouth Road in Minnetonka, offering more than 100 bottles to be sampled from a smart self-service machine, paired with a menu of snacks, meals, and pantry staples.

