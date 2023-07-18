Bay Area drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A person was taken into custody in Tracy and is suspected of attempted homicide after a drive-by shooting on June 17, according to the Tracy Police Department.
The Tracy Police Department was helping the East Palo Alto Police Department serve a search warrant at a home near East Hollywood Avenue and East Eaton Avenue.
Fine Avenue and East Hollywood Avenue have reopened as of 8:45 a.m. after being closed for a few hours.
