Bay Area drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Tracy

Fine Avenue and East Hollywood Avenue in Tracy have reopened after being closed for a few hours

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRACY, Calif. — A person was taken into custody in Tracy and is suspected of attempted homicide after a drive-by shooting on June 17, according to the Tracy Police Department.

The Tracy Police Department was helping the East Palo Alto Police Department serve a search warrant at a home near East Hollywood Avenue and East Eaton Avenue.

Fine Avenue and East Hollywood Avenue have reopened as of 8:45 a.m. after being closed for a few hours.

Watch more on ABC10: Young black bear spotted in backyard, trees in Auburn